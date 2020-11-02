CONFIRMED: Suspicious package found outside GOP Office in Tuscumbia not a threat

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 2, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 3:21 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson from the City of Tuscumbia says a suspicious package was found outside the Republican Party Office downtown on November 2nd.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed a suitcase was found sitting on a bench on Main Street Monday morning. After further investigation, Chief Logan said the package contained a tube along with other trash inside.

Phillip Green with the Colbert county Republican Party told WAFF one of their candidates found the suitcase and a cylindrical package outside the building, and called police.

Tuscumbia Police and the Florence Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and deployed a robot used for bomb investigating.

Crews also performed multiple x-rays to help determine the package was not harmful.

