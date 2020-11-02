No delay expected in Alabama election results

Ala. (WAFF) - We are just hours away now from Election Day! Many of you are preparing to head to the polls and cast your vote for who will take over the White House for the next four years -- but how soon will we know who won?
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill can’t speak for other states but says there will be no delay in Alabama’s election results.
“In Alabama, on November 3, we will know who won our state,” says Merrill.
Merrill says Alabama will have additional support on hand both in the form of human resources and in additional tabulators.
Results for the rest of the country, however, may not be clear so quickly.
“Other states in the Union have different ways of reporting their votes," says Merrill. "Some have even delayed reporting until after the Election Day. I’m very uncomfortable with that, but we can only control what goes on in the state of Alabama.”
