New Scottsboro Mayor, two City Council members sworn into office

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Newly elected leaders are ready to serve in the city of Scottsboro.
It was a packed house inside of Scottsboro City Hall as people gathered for the swearing-in of new mayor Jim McCamy and City Council members Anita Tolliver and Ralphe Dawe.
McCamy said four generations of his family have lived in Scottsboro.
He believes his deep connection to the area will help him promote his campaign priorities, like improving conditions for local businesses.
“During the campaign we talked about making Scottsboro more business friendly. That’s the first order of business, then street resurfacing. We’ve got a lot of things we need to look at with street resurfacing, make sure we get a1 to 5 year plan in economic development. We’re sitting in a really good spot between Huntsville and Chattanooga and we’ve got to take advantage of our natural resources in our location. Those are the top priorities," said McCamy.
