New Scottsboro Mayor, two City Council members sworn into office

“During the campaign we talked about making Scottsboro more business friendly. That’s the first order of business, then street resurfacing. We’ve got a lot of things we need to look at with street resurfacing, make sure we get a1 to 5 year plan in economic development. We’re sitting in a really good spot between Huntsville and Chattanooga and we’ve got to take advantage of our natural resources in our location. Those are the top priorities," said McCamy.