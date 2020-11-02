New President of Huntsville City Council elected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, a private ceremony was held to swear in Tommy Battle for his 4th term as the Mayor of Huntsville, along with some of the city councilmembers.
Those city council members got right to work electing their new leadership team to serve the city.
District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson is the new president for the Huntsville City Council with a three to two vote.
“It is an honor to serve the city in any capacity,” said Robinson. “To serve as president of the council is a special honor.”
Robinson has been serving on the city council for six years. This will be her second time serving as council president. “I will be more comfortable in the role with having experience and having learned from others having the experience in the role.”
Newcomer to the city council, John Meredith represents District Five and was elected to serve as second in command as the new President Pro Tem. “Honored,” said Meredith. “Honored that my new peers would think that is an appropriate place for me.”
With a lot of work to do, both Robinson and Meredith are excited for what is in store for the City of Huntsville.
“We got to do something about Zierdt Road. The other issues primarily being transparent and accessibility.”
“The city as a whole has a lot ahead of it this year,” said Robinson. “This is the year we will redistrict; it will also be the year we begin work on City Hall. Also, the design and contract in building the amphitheater. Then all the other good things that are going on with the growth of the city. A lot ahead of us.”
