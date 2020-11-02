Madison County absentee election manager’s staff tripled to count record-breaking ballots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A theme of this election season has been breaking records, in Madison County, and Alabama as a whole, absentee ballots are expect to shatter previous bests.
Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said there could be close to 40,000 people voting absentee in the county.
The responsibility for counting all of these ballots falls to Madison County Circuit Clerk and absentee election manager Debra Kizer and her staff.
Kizer said 25 extra people have been hired just to help count absentee ballots on Election Day.
“I will have a crew of 42 people working here on election day starting at 7 a.m. and we will start opening ballots at that time and feeding all of those," she said. "We will have approximately 70,000 envelopes to open that day.”
Even with the increased staff, this is a tall task. Each absentee ballot is protected by two envelopes, which both have to be hand opened and then fed into a machine to be counted.
In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has given the okay for absentee election managers to start counting those absentee ballots at 7 a.m., instead of the usual Noon. Kizer said this is a game changer for her and her staff.
“They’ve given us 5 extra hours so we are very thankful for that,” Kizer said. “It’s huge, very huge. Yes, because otherwise I thought we would still be here on Wednesday mourning counting our ballots. We can’t leave until the last ballot is counted and boxed up and turned into the sheriff for storage.”
Kizer said they’re also fortunate here in Madison County because they have a machine called the DS850, she said it can count 200 ballots a minute.
For those of you who still have an absentee ballot to turn in, it needs to be postmarked Nov. 2 and must be returned to your absentee election manager by Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Noon.
If you live in Madison County you can drop your absentee ballot off at the white tent on the East side of the Madison County Courthouse. Election officials there can also notarize your ballot for you.
For those who have sent your absentee ballot through the mail, you can check on the status of it on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot passed on Thursday, so if you didn’t get one you’ll need to vote in person. You can also check your polling place on the the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.