Huntsville City School Board president, Elisa Ferrell, re-elected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board made some new decisions official on Monday night.
The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education hosted a swearing-in ceremony and reorganization for board officer positions on November 2nd.
Board members re-elected District 3 Representative Elisa Ferrell as board president and District 4 Representative Walker McGinnis as board vice president.
Ferrell was first elected into this position back in 2018.
According to a statement from an HCS official, District 1 Representative Michelle Watkins was also sworn in for her second term following her re-election on August 25.
Carlos Mathews, who was appointed to the board in June 2019, was also sworn in to continue serving District 5. Mathews was also elected as third presiding officer.
The next HCS Board of Education meeting is scheduled for November 5 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available on ETV, on the HCS Facebook page, and online at huntsvillecityschools.org.
