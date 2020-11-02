Frost possible tonight; Pleasant week ahead

Election Day Tuesday looks to be quiet and a touch warmer with highs making it into the low to middle 60s. Low temperatures will not be nearly as cold on Wednesday morning as we will start off the day in the lower 40s, no frost is expected. The pleasant Fall weather pattern will continue for Wednesday with more sunshine and temps in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday also look nice and dry with warmer temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.