Freezing temperatures this morning with warmer weather this week

Happy Monday! Grab a jacket, it is MUCH colder out there this morning.
Freezing temperatures across the Valley this morning for the first time since March 7! We are seeing temps ranging from the upper 20s in some spots to the mid 30s this morning underneath clear skies. These chilly temperatures will continue through the rest of the day today as well with our afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 50s!
We are in for a quiet week across the Valley, but there will be some warmer temperatures. Frost will be possible once again tonight into Tuesday with low temperatures between 32 to 37 degrees. From there we will begin our ascent up the thermometer with temperatures reaching the 60s Tuesday and the 70ss by Thursday or Friday. We should stray dry and sunny all week as well until rain chances push back in for the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
