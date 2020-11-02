Election Toolbox 2020: sample ballots, amendment details, where to vote and more

By Wade Smith | November 2, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 11:53 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Election Day is tomorrow!

WAFF 48 has compiled a list of resources to assist voters in the state of Alabama in the final hours leading up to the closing of polls on Tuesday evening.

Also see voting resources below for Lincoln County, TN.

FIND YOUR ALABAMA POLLING PLACE

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill provides voters with an efficient tool in finding where to vote in 2020.

FIND YOUR ALABAMA SAMPLE BALLOT

Have you taken a look at your sample ballot? Find the ballot for each of Alabama’s counties at the below link.

LEARN ABOUT PROPOSED ALABAMA AMENDMENTS

While you may be thinking most about who to support for president, you’re also being asked to vote on six proposed amendments to Alabama’s state constitution. Learn more about each amendment by visiting the below stories.

FIND YOUR LINCOLN COUNTY POLLING PLACE

FIND YOUR TENNESSEE SAMPLE BALLOT

2020 ELECTION RESULTS

The WAFF 48 News Team will update the election results page in real time following the closing of the polls on Tuesday.

Follow the latest on the 2020 elections here.

