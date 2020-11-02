Election Toolbox 2020: sample ballots, amendment details, where to vote and more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Election Day is tomorrow!
WAFF 48 has compiled a list of resources to assist voters in the state of Alabama in the final hours leading up to the closing of polls on Tuesday evening.
Also see voting resources below for Lincoln County, TN.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill provides voters with an efficient tool in finding where to vote in 2020.
- Visit the My Polling Place page here
- Voters may view registration information or locate their polling place by entering their home address on this page.
Have you taken a look at your sample ballot? Find the ballot for each of Alabama’s counties at the below link.
While you may be thinking most about who to support for president, you’re also being asked to vote on six proposed amendments to Alabama’s state constitution. Learn more about each amendment by visiting the below stories.
The WAFF 48 News Team will update the election results page in real time following the closing of the polls on Tuesday.
