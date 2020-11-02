Election results more delayed than ever

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many will be heading to the polls on Tuesday. But, after the polls close, we can’t expect results right away. Especially with this year’s election being described as unprecedented.
Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel said although having a projected winner isn’t new, the way people are voting now because of COVID-19 is.
“There’s more mail-in ballots, more absentee ballots than I have ever seen my lifetime of voting,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel elaborated when you turn your tv on tomorrow night, remember the projected winner is just that, an estimate.
Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party Brad Taylor said these projections will start rolling in as soon as polls close.
“You always have a lot of projections coming in from all across the country," Chairman Taylor said. "If you think about it polls close on the east coast first, they close last on the west coast.”
Determining who wins in each state can be complicated.
“Election laws are state specific," Chairman Taylor elaborated. "Sometimes they have modifications and end up in court.”
McDaniel said with each state tabulating the vote differently it could be a while before we know who really won.
“Some of them go into the next day and count the votes," McDaniel said. "That’s what people don’t understand, they think it’s a uniform way of doing it.”
That’s something Madison County Democratic Party’s former chairman Tom Ryan agrees with.
“Then Friday you have the provisional ballots that have been cast for people who showed up weren’t on the voters list, or were at the wrong precinct," Former Chairman Ryan said.
