Decatur man faces burglary, drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing burglary and drug charges.
Thursday, Decatur Police officers responded to the 200 block of 5th Avenue NW in reference to a burglary.
When officers arrived, they saw Narado Tysean Brinkley standing in front of the home go into the residence and lock the door.
Officers were able to get into the home and took Brinkley into custody.
Investigators say Brinkley stole items from inside the home and had 13 grams of meth.
Brinkley is charged with 3rd degree burglary and distribution of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $7,500 bond.
