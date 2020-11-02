Decatur man arrested on drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -On Wednesday, October 28 Decatur Police officers responded to a home in the 400 block of 7th Ave NW in reference to a residential alarm.
While investigating the alarm, officers found a small amount of marijuana and a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids while inside the home.
The illegal narcotics were determined to belong to Derick Jones. Jones was charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Jones was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was held on a $5,300 bond.
