Decatur City Council to be sworn in Monday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big day for the city of Decatur! Later this evening, a new city council will be sworn into office, and the leaders have lots of plans for River City.
According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, a priority on the agenda is beautification - picking up litter, cutting back weeds and repaving roads.
A bigger project council members want to see done is the completion of an Alabama 20 overpass.
Economic development is another objective, particularly given the impact of COVID-19. City leaders hope to boost growth in downtown Decatur, adding more jobs and entertainment opportunities to attract more young professionals.
“When people look at our city and compare it with their home city, I want them to say they wish they lived in Decatur,” Hunter Pepper, a newly-elected councilman, told The Decatur Daily.
Decatur City Council members will take the oath of office at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion tonight at 6:00 p.m.
