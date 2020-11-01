908th Airlift Wing unveils ‘The ASU Plane’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 908th Airlift Wing and Alabama State University gave a public show of their partnership with a special ceremony Thursday.
The 908th held a nose art unveiling ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base. The wing named the aircraft after ASU, and now has the school’s letters and Hornet logo on the nose.
“This nose art will be seen all around the world as we execute our tactical airlift missions,” said Col. Craig Drescher, Commander of the 908th Airlift Wing. “And we often refer to the plane by the nose art or name that is on the front. So from this day forward, all around the world, people will refer to this as ‘The ASU Plane.’”
President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and University leaders attended the ceremony.
“Having the Hornet logo to adorn the nose of one of the 908th’s celebrated C-130 Hercules aircraft is indeed an honor that will be a cherished part of the University’s history,” said Ross. “Today’s unveiling serves to strengthen the partnership between ASU and the 908th Airlift Wing, Alabama’s only Air Force Reserve unit. Since it’s relocation to Maxwell Air Force Base in 1969, members of the 908th have participated in numerous missions around the globe to defend our nation’s freedom during times of war and have flown missions of mercy to areas around the country during various disasters and emergencies at home.”
908th leaders said they picked ASU because of it’s long and illustrious history as being a key institution of learning.
