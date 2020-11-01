Shoals woman on a mission to raise awareness about domestic violence

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Did you know close to 30 percent of men and women in Alabama experience domestic violence? One woman in the Shoals is bringing attention to the high number.
Deborah Gray was shot 4 time and almost died 20 years ago because of domestic violence. Now, she’s on a mission to raise awareness about the issue.
Every October since 2006, Gray has set up a memorial outside the Colbert County Courthouse to honor victims of domestic violence. The memorial is made up of crosses, each with a name and death date. The names written include men, women and children.
The children memorials have stuffed animals on them.
“Domestic violence is something that nobody likes to talk about," says Gray. “It’s like the ugly thing that they just want to put it aside and not talk about it, but it’s alive and well in our community and in every community. It’s also in our churches. It’s in every home. If it hasn’t impacted every family, then I want to meet that family.”
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
If you are being abused and need immediate help, call 9-1-1.
For anonymous, 24/7 help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).
