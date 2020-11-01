Mayor Battle invites public to annual Tree Planting Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The public is invited to join Mayor Tommy Battle for his annual Tree Planting Day in John Hunt Park on Saturday, November 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Huntsville’s Green Team and Landscape Management departments will have all the supplies needed to plant more than 350 hardwood trees to expand the park’s tree canopy.
This is the 7th year the Mayor and community volunteers have rooted trees in the park to create a green landscape on property that once housed the city’s airport. When this year’s effort is complete, the annual event will have planted nearly 1,300 trees in John Hunt Park.
Bring the family (and wear a mask!) and join us for this fun and festive morning in beautiful John Hunt Park. Plan to meet at the Jaycee Building, 2180 Airport Road.
Participants may take home a free seedling tree and free litter materials while supplies last.
For more information about volunteering, call Green Team at 256-532-5326.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.