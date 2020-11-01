Local families decorate inspiring messages for Huntsville Hospital workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -On Sunday, several families in the Tennessee Valley came together to honor healthcare workers in a fun, unique way.
Since March, hospital workers have been hard at work to help those battling COVID-19.
As a way to say thank you for the past 9 months and long hours, Dana Town decided to get families together from Randolph School to offer some encouragement for our local heroes.
With chalk, they created messages in the Huntsville Hospital employee parking garage.
“It’s kind of to get the word out that we need to support them. We did at the beginning and everybody has pandemic, let’s move on, we don’t want to deal with this anymore but they’re still dealing with it," Town.
Amanda Pillsbury and her two kids joined in on the fun. She said it was important for her to help support her loved ones working on the frontlines.
“We have lots of friends and family around town and we even know some workers in the hospital that are dear friends. Of course we have always supported them, but especially now during the pandemic we want them to know that they are so special, so vital and so important," said Pillsbury.
Most importantly, organizers said it’s a great learning experience for kids and to teach them to give back.
“It’s really important to show the children that they need to give back and they need to appreciate and understand the demands on other families," said Town.
Families and students have made more than 300 cards that will be delivered to Huntsville Hospital workers.
