Freeze Warning tonight for low temperatures 28° to 32°

Despite the frigid start Monday, skies will stay sunny with a light northerly wind and cool high temps in the middle 50s. Skies will remain clear Monday night with areas of frost likely as lows will again dip into the low to middle 30s. More sunshine is in the forecast for Election Day Tuesday with slightly warmer temps in the low to middle 60s. The rest of the week will be more seasonal as high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Wednesday through Friday.