Earthquake strikes near Lacey’s Spring on Halloween night

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - Think you felt an earthquake on Halloween night? You’re not crazy...
Just a few minutes before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Lacey’s Spring.
Earthquakes are quite common along the Eastern portion of the United States, and there are four zones that impact Alabama.
According to The Geological Survey of Alabama, most earthquakes in the north and central parts of the state are associated with the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, and most earthquakes in the southern part of the state are associated with the Bahamas Fracture Seismic Zone.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.