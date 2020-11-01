Congressman Brooks: protesters arrested at Trump rally for trying to set up speakers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are hours away from what’s already being called a historical election.
Earlier Sunday close to 200 people came out to Big Spring Park in Huntsville to have their voices heard in support for President Trump.
We were told another group tried to plan a counter-protest. But a member of Underground Protest tells us that permit was denied.
No permit and no loud speakers: that’s what Congressman Mo Brooks, the main speaker for the Trump rally, tells us caused Huntsville Police officers to arrest several counter protesters.
“They did not have a permit to drown out a lawful assembly that is permitted under the first amendment of the United States Constitution," Brooks said.
We captured video of one of those arrests outside Huntsville City Hall.
But a member of the Underground Protest group, Tia Shaw, didn’t mention speakers being the reason for the arrests.
Shaw says three people were talking to officers at the steps leading to Big Spring Park and were arrested after asking why they couldn’t go down to the Trump rally.
“If they want to have their own protest, their own speeches, their own rallies, they have every right to do so. But they do not have the right to infringe on other rights of Americans," Brooks said.
Suzy Moore, whose husband organized Sunday’s Trump rally, says she’s proud to support Donald Trump.
“He’s here fighting for the American people, and that’s what’s important and I want to show that I am a woman and I do support President Trump," Moore said.
Congressman Brooks says regardless of your beliefs, showing up to the polls is essential.
“Honor the sacrifices of our ancestors who have fought to make us who we are today. And vote as if your life depends on it. Because it might.”
We reached out to HPD to get some information about the arrests- and they said they would get back to us on Monday.
