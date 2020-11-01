Alabama vendors hosting market in Morgan County this weekend

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that Halloween is over, it’s officially time to start thinking about Christmas! Happening this weekend is a perfect opportunity to get a jump on that holiday shopping.
Vintage Market Days of North Alabama will be today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morgan County Celebration Arena in Decatur. The market will feature original artwork, clothes, jewelry, home décor and more from vendors across Alabama and nearly 20 other states.
Tickets for the event are $5.
