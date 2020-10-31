Madison County Sheriff’s office adding offsite video visitation

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility will implement this program on November 9, 2020. Remote visitation is available to friends, family, and others via the internet. This video visit may be conducted from any high-speed internet connection with an available web camera, microphone, and speaker. The provider will charge $0.31 cents a minute for providing this service. This service will allow family and friends of current inmates the opportunity to communicate with their loved ones from the comfort of their own home. Parties will need to refer to www.ncic.com to create an online account. Once an account is created, look for “Inmate Video Visit” and then select “Schedule a Visit” and from there follow the instructions. The video visits are funded through each inmate’s phone account, therefore, there won’t be any extra fees to set up an account. Madison County inmates will be limited to a maximum of 3 visits per week and all visits must be scheduled through www.ncic.com. Online visitations will run from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM, Monday thru Thursday. The online scheduler will be used for all visits and will be the same as has been used for onsite visits in the past. If there are any setup issues as well as working logistics, the public is asked to contact NCIC at 1-800-943-2189 for assistance.