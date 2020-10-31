Madison County Sheriff’s office adding offsite video visitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriffs Office is adding offsite video visitation for the Madison County Jail next month.
In April of this year, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office suspended its inmate visitation to lessen the threat of Covid-19 being brought into the facility. During this time, MCSO employees have worked diligently to prevent Covid-19 from being brought into our detention facility. As a service to the inmates in the Madison County Sheriff’s Detention Facility, we are implementing offsite video visitation allowing communication with inmates and their loved ones.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility will implement this program on November 9, 2020. Remote visitation is available to friends, family, and others via the internet. This video visit may be conducted from any high-speed internet connection with an available web camera, microphone, and speaker. The provider will charge $0.31 cents a minute for providing this service. This service will allow family and friends of current inmates the opportunity to communicate with their loved ones from the comfort of their own home. Parties will need to refer to www.ncic.com to create an online account. Once an account is created, look for “Inmate Video Visit” and then select “Schedule a Visit” and from there follow the instructions. The video visits are funded through each inmate’s phone account, therefore, there won’t be any extra fees to set up an account. Madison County inmates will be limited to a maximum of 3 visits per week and all visits must be scheduled through www.ncic.com. Online visitations will run from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM, Monday thru Thursday. The online scheduler will be used for all visits and will be the same as has been used for onsite visits in the past. If there are any setup issues as well as working logistics, the public is asked to contact NCIC at 1-800-943-2189 for assistance.
The online scheduler website will be available to schedule visits beginning this Monday, November 2, 2020, for visits to begin on Monday, November 9, 2020. Offsite Video Visitation is a privilege and may be denied for disciplinary reasons or limited when the online visit would threaten safety, security, or good
order of the detention facility or when visitation rules are not followed. Visitation privileges may be suspended or terminated for inappropriate behavior or misuse of the visitation system online visitations will be strictly monitored by staff members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Madison County Detention Facility’s on-site video visitation remains closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, there is no current timeline for the detention facility to resume conducting onsite visitations.
REGISTRATION AND SCHEDULING AN OFF-SITE VISIT: · You must register for an account to schedule a visit at www.ncic.com
· Once registered you may log in and schedule a visit.
· For help or assistance with registration, scheduling, technical issues, or to troubleshoot a problem, please contact NCIC at 800-943-2189
OFFSITE VIDEO VISITATION:
· November 2, 2020 online scheduling begins.
· The online visitations will go “live” on November 9, 2020.
· Video Visitation appointments are available through prescheduling only. Visits must be made one week in advance.
· Inmates are permitted a max of three (3) visits per week and each visit will be a max of 20-minute duration.
· All visits will be closely monitored by MCSO staff employees.
· Anyone attempting to conduct a remote video while driving will be permanently blocked from the service.
