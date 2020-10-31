Family wants community help to find missing woman Courtney Staggs

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost three months since a Florence woman Courtney Staggs disappeared. She has five children and everyone wants answers.
Her family says they haven’t seen or heard from her since August. Florence Police are investigating. Now family and friends want your help.
“Where is she? Is she lying somewhere in a ditch decaying?”
Courtney Stagg’s is a mother, a daughter, a sister.
“She was just so happy, so cheerful,” said her aunt Tammy Barret.
She’s been missing for nearly 3 months.
We talked with one of Courtney’s sisters who didn’t want to go on camera, but she wants her voice heard.
“Her phone powered off August 11th at 7 a.m. and it has never turned back on,” said her sister.
She was reported missing on August 10th.
According to Florence Police, she was last seen on Irvine Street.
Her family is still searching for answers and they want your help.
“Is she held somewhere against her will and maybe being hurt while she’s held there,” said Barrett.
Although fearing the worst, family and friends are hoping for the best.
“The one that I try to keep in my mind is hope that she is alive and well and for some reason cannot contact any of us,” said Barret.
We’ve reached to the Florence police department. We’re still waiting to hear back from them. This is a developing story.
But once again, the family plea is for your help. If you know where Courtney Staggs is, please call the police.
