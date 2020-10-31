Buc-ee’s set to bring 170 new jobs to Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The new Buc-ee’s will be located at exit 347 of I-65 and Greenbrier Parkway. That’s the Huntsville and Brownsferry Road exit .
The building is a $35 million investment.
It will bring an estimated $25 million in revenue per year back into Limestone county.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he’s thrilled about the revenue and job opportunities Buc-ee’s will bring to the community.
“We believe that is a game changer because it will be Buc-ees and Athens, Alabama all up and down the billboards and on the highways,” Marks said. “So one of those days you really look forward to pulling the team effort together to make it work.”
Buc-ee’s will also bring about 170 new jobs to Athens.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.