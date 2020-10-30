5-year-old boy recovering after accidental shooting in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 5-year-old boy is home recovering after an accidental shooting in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a local hospital Thursday just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a child being treated for a gunshot wound.
According to deputies, the boy’s father said he left the child in a vehicle parked at apartments on Westbrook Drive in Birmingham. The father said it was only for a brief time, but when he returned he found the boy covered in blood and drove him to the hospital.
Investigators says they believe the father had a small-caliber pistol under the driver’s seat that slid to the back seat where the boy found it and shot himself. Deputies say the father initially gave a different version of what happened because he did not have a permit for the pistol.
The child was treated and released Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.