Ways to celebrate Halloween while saving money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 is a year like no other. With the holidays approaching, we must think of how to celebrate safely in new and economical ways.
WAFF spoke to Briana Cousins, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. She offered up these tips for Halloween:
- Family Scary Movie Night
- Scavenger Hunt for treats hidden inside and outside the house
- Homemade Costumes from things around the house
- Trick or Treat at home – set up stations in different rooms
For more ways to save, watch Financial Fridays with Haley Baker at noon.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.