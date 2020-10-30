Ways to celebrate Halloween while saving money

By Haley Baker | October 30, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 12:58 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 is a year like no other. With the holidays approaching, we must think of how to celebrate safely in new and economical ways.

WAFF spoke to Briana Cousins, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. She offered up these tips for Halloween:

  • Family Scary Movie Night
  • Scavenger Hunt for treats hidden inside and outside the house
  • Homemade Costumes from things around the house
  • Trick or Treat at home – set up stations in different rooms

