Voters meet Republican candidates at Freedom Fest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is right around the corner, and voter enthusiasm was the focus of Thursday’s GOP Freedom Fest.
GOP leaders said this rally was about bringing voters together to show their support for President Trump, as well as hear from and meet candidates. From Congressman Mo Brooks to Secretary of State John Merrill, the event had many notable names there.
Speeches wrapped up with Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville, who was the keynote speaker.
Many of these candidates talked with our crews beforehand; however, Senate Candidate Tuberville did not take questions from the media.
Nathan Wozny just turned 18-years-old. He said he’s voting for Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville.
“For one thing I’ve heard a lot of people say I don’t know if he is qualified," Wozny said. “I think he is qualified. He is a great guy. I loved hearing him talk.”
Senate Candidate Tuberville said no matter what he will stand with what he believes in.
“No matter what happens we will stand up for the state, we will stand up for this country. We are going to get God back into our country and go for our morals," Senate Candidate Tuberville said.
The reason Toyota Field Stadium was chosen to allow for social distancing, according to event organizers. Each politician told our crews they’re excited for the elections on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.