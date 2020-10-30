Two-vehicle wreck in Decatur; Expect traffic delays

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Decatur.
Decatur Fire & Rescue reported the wreck around 4 p.m. Friday. They posted on Facebook that they have three units headed to scene at Finley Island Rd. and Highway 20.
Responders say that at least one vehicle is overturned. Motorists should avoid the area and seek another route if possible.
There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
