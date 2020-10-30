Tua Honored at Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Tagovailoa, who is of Samoan descent, was born and raised in Hawaii. He attended Saint Louis School where he stared on the football team and received 17 scholarship offers. Tua decided to attend the University of Alabama, where, as a true freshman, he was inserted into the College Football Playoff National Championship in the second half and ended up winning Offensive MVP honors after throwing a game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime. As a sophomore in 2018, Tagovailoa led Alabama to a national runner-up finish as he passed for 3,966 yards and 43 TDs with only six interceptions. After the regular season, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, but he won the Walter Camp Award and Maxwell Award, which are both awarded to the top player in college football.