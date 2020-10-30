Tennessee man faces video voyeurism charge involving facility in Colbert County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man is facing a voyeurism charge after an incident in Colbert County back in 2019.
On October 26, federal prosecutors charged Lance Woods, 56, of Cypress Inn, TN, with video voyeurism.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced the Tennessee resident violated a voyeurism statute that prohibits capturing an image of a private area of an individual without their consent. The incident occurred on April 29, 2019, at a Tennessee Valley Authority facility located in Colbert County, Alabama.
Video voyeurism carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.
The Tennessee Valley Authority Police investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Michael Pillsbury is prosecuting the case.
