Property management group updates status on Serenity Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A week ago today, the city of Huntsville cut the power to a building at Serenity Apartments due to safety concerns.
This kicked multiple families out of their homes.
Chris King of Elevation Financial Group tells WAFF when they purchased the complex three years ago, there was a laundry list of code violations.
Elevation Financial has spent $2 million on the property since to get everything up to code. King says they are doing everything they can to get the 23 residents back in their homes.
“There’s been no pattern of violation,” said King.
“We take our responsibility to provide safe and affordable housing very seriously, and we see cities as our partners and if they’ve got a problem we fix it and fix it quickly. We care for our residents. We hate that this occurred, but we are going to use it as an opportunity to show why we’re different.”
King says repairs are well underway. He anticipates residents will be able to move back in a matter of days.
