14 pound baby born at Madison Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve got to see this - a 14 pound baby was born at Madison Hospital this morning!
Branson Blade Smith was welcomed into the world by C-section on October 30. He weighs 14 pounds and is 23 inches long.
That makes him the largest baby ever delivered at Madison Hospital. He’s been here one day and he’s already broken a record!
We are told that the mom, dad and baby are all doing well.
Without a doubt, that’s something the parents and hospital staff will never forget!
