Opening a business during the pandemic: JoJo’s Nutrition rises to the challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine opening a new business despite all of the uncertainty we are living in. Well, a lot of folks around the Tennessee Valley are rising to the challenge!
JoJo’s Nutrition in Madison, a family-owned business, opened its door for the first time less than a month ago.
The first week was rough but the health food café quickly gained traction. Co-owners Jake and Haley Johnston say it’s all about giving back to the community, especially in this time of great need.
“It was a struggle at first because we had very little money and still bills from the other store,” Mr. Johnston said. “It took a little longer than we expected but we had already prepared for the worst before we came up here.”
The Johnston’s own another location in Belmont, Mississippi, which opened in February, right before COVID hit. They struggled to bring in customers and almost had to close for good.
“It was a really scary time and we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Mr. Johnston said. “But we finally leveled back out and we are doing really great there now. This stuff is really good for you and people want that.”
The Johnston’s learned that community outreach is key and carried that mentality to Madison. The business donates a portion of its tips to Saint Jude Children’s Research and breast cancer research. The co-owners are also hoping to partner with schools across Madison.
The business was named after Mr. Johnston’s grandmother who recently passed away. Her motto, “you’ll never know until you go get it."
“It’s a rough road to start out with but we are doing great now. We have really picked up,” Mr. Johnston said. “We have met a lot of great people up here. We have a lot of support from the community and we try to give that right back to them. Just have faith and don’t give up is what I would say.”
The Johnston’s say part of keeping their business strong during a pandemic is making sure it’s in top notch condition.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.