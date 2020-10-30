Montgomery to host 2 college football bowl games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl will be home to two college football bowl games for 2020. The Montgomery Bowl and the Camellia Bowl will play within days of each other in December, organizers announced on Friday.
The Montgomery Bowl will take place on Dec. 23 with a 6 p.m. kickoff while the Camellia Bowl is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
While it’s unknown which teams will face each other at this point, those in the Montgomery Bowl will be broadcast either on ESPN or ESPN 2 while the Camellia Bowl is set for ESPN.
“We have a great relationship with ESPN and we are thankful for the opportunity to continue our bowl tradition during this pandemic season," said Camellia Bowl executive director Johnny Williams . "We had a successful FCS Kickoff Classic in August, and we expect the same with our two bowl games in December.”
“A second bowl game in the River Region is the perfect complement to the Camellia Bowl," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, who added the ESPN partnership “continues paying dividends and diversifying an already broad array of entertainment and cultural assets that bolster our growing tourism industry.”
Montgomery is no stranger to Christmas Day football. The annual Blue-Gray Football Classic, which played at Cramton Bowl from 1939-2003, saw its first Christmas Day game in 1954. It became a yearly tradition in 1979.
Ticket information for the two bowl games is not yet available.
