Man stole $6,000.00 worth of tobacco products, charged with burglary

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in jail on burglary charges after he stole thousands of dollars worth of products from a local gas station.
Anthen Jones, 51 of Huntsville, was arrested at his home in Huntsville after investigators connected him to the crime that happened at a Marathon gas station in Moulton.
It happened early Thursday morning, October 29, when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm at the Marathon gas station located on Alabama Highway 24 at the intersection of County Road 319 east of Moulton.
Patrol officers said when they arrived to the scene, they found the store had been burglarized and initially requested an on-call investigator. It was determined that an estimated $6,000.00 worth of tobacco products were stolen in the burglary.
Based on the work of patrol officers and a Sheriff’s investigator, the suspect was identified as Jones. Sheriff’s investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jones and arrested him at his house in Huntsville on October 29.
Deputies say Jones is a suspect in at least one other burglary within Lawrence County. Jones was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on the charges of Burglary in the 3rd degree and Theft of Property in the 1st degree.
