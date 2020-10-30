It’s official, Buc-ee’s is coming to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve got beaver fever because Buc-ee’s is coming to north Alabama!
Limestone County Commissioners and Athens City Council members approved the proposal to bring the massive Texas-based travel center to the area.
The Buccee’s will be located at the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road exit off of I-65 in the Athens city limits.
The 35-million-dollar site is expected to bring 170 jobs. Athens mayor Ronnie Marks says the location will have a huge impact on the community.
“Estimated $25 million in retail sales annually. Which will be great for our school system and for the economy. And again. We believe that it’s a game-changer. Because it will be Buccee’s, Athens Alabama,” Marks added.
This will be the third location in Alabama. There’s one in Loxley, which you may have seen on your way to the beach. The second location is still under instruction in Leeds near Birmingham.
Who’s ready for some BBQ and beaver nuggets?
