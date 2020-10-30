A Huntsville restaurant talks about the struggles with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you walk into Blue Plate Cafe in Huntsville you may feel like you are home. Many customers feel this is a place you walk into for good food and friends. Blue Plate Cafe opened its doors over 17 years ago, and since that opening the son of the original owner is now running it.
Co-owner of the cafe Justin Sparks said his grandma’s recipes turned into a staple in the rocket city.
“We want people to feel like they are coming home, and that’s part of our slogan is welcome home," Sparks said.
However, due to financial struggles the restaurant closed one of their locations indefinitely.
“The hard part was having to talk to our employees about it and saying you know we are not a viable business right now," he said.
About 100 employees are now down to 35. Two locations now down to one.
“The government released the loans and that helped a lot of small businesses, but now those funds are either dwindled out or dwindling down," Sparks said.
He said the only reason the one restaurant location is still open now is because of his amazing customers.
Blue Plate Cafe’s location on Governor’s Drive is now adjusting like other small businesses through being flexible.
“Before COVID-19 probably 90 percent of our business was dine in," Sparks said. "Now its probably about 30 percent takeout and 70 percent dine in.”
This change in how people get their products is something Huntsville- Madison County Chamber leaders tell us is happening everywhere.
“We’ve seen businesses that have pulled themselves up by the bootstraps and say you know if we are going to survive we have got to do business in a different way," said Pammie Jimmar, the Vice President of Small Business and Events for the Chamber.
Sparks said he hopes the state will look into allowing partitions to section tables off, so that way he can open up more of his tables.
