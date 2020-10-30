How one Huntsville man started his own sanitizing franchise during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville man Paul Orton was forced to reset his career after losing his job in May due to the pandemic.
Fortunately, Orton found hope through a sanitizing company and in September, he started a franchise.
The company is called Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting of Huntsville. It’s been around since 2015 but gained traction during COVID.
“The safety and effectiveness of the products led me to this company,” Orton said.
Simply put, the company uses EPA registered disinfectants and offers routine cleaning services.
“We use electrostatic sprayers to break down our hospital grade disinfectant into small parts called microns,” Orton said. “It does a complete and accurate disinfection.”
Orton says it’s been hard, though. He’s a team of one and he’s still working day in and day out to drum up new business.
“It’s difficult during a pandemic,” Orton said. “I’m calling companies but for residential it’s really been hard because it’s not like you can go and knock on people’s doors right now. It’s been a much slower start than I anticipated but we are slowly getting up and running.”
Right now, Orton says he’s focusing on the small accomplishments.
He recently partnered with an apartment complex for the elderly in Belmont, Mississippi. He disinfected all of its main facilities. He says it was very fulfilling to be able to assist those most in need during this time.
“First of all, I want to serve people and help businesses and residents have the most hygienic services possible and just lead that to so I can provide for my family in the way I would like to provide for my family.”
Orton says he’s learned a lot in a short period of time and his focus right now is finding new customers who need his help.
“I fell in love with the product and that led me down the road to this company whose product I believe in,” Orton said.
Orton is currently focusing on schools and apartments catering to seniors, but is ready to help any business or household.
