Former Limestone County Judge pleads guilty to three charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson pleaded guilty to three criminal charges on Friday.
Patterson pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft of property.
He was indicted on those charges in December of 2019. He has since resigned from his position as a Limestone County District Judge.
Patterson admitted in his plea that he stole thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund, and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge.
Despite the December 2019 indictment, Patterson didn’t resign until July of 2020.
Patterson has agreed to pay back the stolen money as restitution.
A prison sentence wasn’t outlined in his agreement, but he did agree to accept whatever sentence was handed down. A sentencing date for Patterson is set for December 8th in Limestone County.
Patterson could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges of using his position for personal gain and financial exploitation. He could face 5 years in prison for the theft of property charge.
