Decatur Utilities places temporary hold on in-person payments due to COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:28 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is putting lobby payments on hold until further notice due to COVID-19.

On November 2, payments may only be made the following ways due to recent spikes in COVID-19 in the Decatur and Morgan County area:

  • Drive-thru lanes during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.)
  • Phone payments by calling 256-552-1400 Option 3
  • Individual in-person appointments made by calling 256-552-1400 Option 4 (Click Here for an Online Appointment)
  • Pay online at https://www.decaturutilities.com/
  • SmartHub app available in the your app store
  • Self-Service Kiosks outside of the Main Office
  • Mail payment checks to P.O. Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609-2232

DU said this precautionary measure was taken with the health and safety of customers and employees in mind.

