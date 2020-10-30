Decatur Utilities places temporary hold on in-person payments due to COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is putting lobby payments on hold until further notice due to COVID-19.
On November 2, payments may only be made the following ways due to recent spikes in COVID-19 in the Decatur and Morgan County area:
- Drive-thru lanes during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.)
- Phone payments by calling 256-552-1400 Option 3
- Individual in-person appointments made by calling 256-552-1400 Option 4 (Click Here for an Online Appointment)
- Pay online at https://www.decaturutilities.com/
- SmartHub app available in the your app store
- Self-Service Kiosks outside of the Main Office
- Mail payment checks to P.O. Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609-2232
DU said this precautionary measure was taken with the health and safety of customers and employees in mind.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.