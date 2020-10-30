Decatur Fire & Rescue crews respond to business fire near Jay Landings

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene of a business fire on Highway 20 Friday morning.
Five units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 20 near Jay Landings.
WAFF’s Jenna Rae obtained video of the fire courtesy of Christin Wilson.
Following the Scottsboro marina fire in early 2020, WAFF reported on safety precautions taken at Decatur marinas each year.
Within that report, Decatur Fire Lieutenant Stacy Rose detailed the city’s inspection program.
“We walk through our marinas once a year already, so this is part of our yearly inspection program, but we did go ahead and make an extra walk-through,” said Rose.
Joel Jenkins, lead marine supervisor with Yacht Surveyors Inc., told WAFF’s Jenna Rae some of the things typically inspected.
“We look at things like the fuel lines to make sure they’re United States Coast Guard A1 fuel lines, we look at the fire extinguishing systems on the boat, life jackets and every other component on the vessel,” said Jenkins.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller captured this photo of the aftermath of the fire around 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
WAFF will continue to update this story as more information is available.
