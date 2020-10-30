Cool, breezy start to Halloween weekend

Saturday will start off chilly as well with the low 40s, maybe even a few upper 30s. Expect sunshine through the middle of the day with temperatures and the mid to upper 60s. Wind tomorrow will pick back up from the south bringing in some more humidity by the afternoon which will bring in a few more clouds for those trick or treaters. Don’t expect humidity to stay high for long because another cold front will pass through Sunday turning winds to the north and pulling in colder air. Sunday looks great but breezy with sunshine and gusts at 15 mph from the north. Temperatures Monday will be into the low to mid 30s and depending on the wind, we could see some areas of frost!