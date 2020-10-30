Chilly for your Friday afternoon

Clearing skies for your afternoon with the sun finally starting to break through. Winds will be noticeable throughout your day today, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Highs struggle to climb into the upper 50s for your day. Well below average, temperatures will continue to be cool as we go into your weekend.
We will be waking up to the 40s for your Saturday with your Halloween forecast looking a little chilly. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near the middle 60s. Also this weekend, don’t forget to turn back those clocks for the end of Daylight saving time.
Sunday night going into Monday morning will be cold, with overnight temps in the 30s. With this, we may be talking about another frost for the Valley.
Your workweek is looking chilly with a lot of sunshine thrown in the next stretch of days.
A cold front moves in Sunday, dropping our temperatures Monday and Tuesday into the middle 50s and lower 60s.
Following the front, temperatures are trending closer to average in your first week of November.
