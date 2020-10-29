Will Alabama adopt early voting?

Ala. (WAFF) - We’re already seeing long lines at absentee windows, and we’re expecting huge lines at the polls on Tuesday... With such big voter turnouts, many question why Alabama does not offer in-person voting?
Secretary of State John Merrill says a lot of leaders go into making those decisions.
“After each and every election cycle, you need to evaluate your administration of the election,” says Merrill. “You need to make sure that you go back and see, ‘What are the things we did well? Where are the areas that we might want to improve on? What are the things that could be done better?’”
Leaders in on these meetings include probate judges, circuit clerks, county commissioners, sheriffs, Board of Registrar members and legislators.
“Then, you come up with legislation that can effectively improve the administration of the election and make it more successful,” says Merrill. “We intend to do that as we do after every election cycle.”
Some lawmakers are already working on an early voting bill for the next session in February. We’ll let you know if any updates come from that.
