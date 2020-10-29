Virtual forum on informed voting to be held Thursday night

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A free virtual forum on informed voting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Our news partners at the Times Daily report that the Northwest-Shoals Community College Alpha Zeta Iota chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is partnering with the University of North Alabama’s Political Science Department to host the seminar “Conscious and Informed Voting in a Post-Truth World.”
To register for the event, go to http://bit.ly/ConsciousVotingSeminar to reserve a seat.
The seminar will explore democracy, and seeks to educate voters on how to make informed voting decisions, as well as the importance of voting.
The panel discussion includes political science professor N. Alexander Aguado, communications professor Butler Cain, state Rep. Jamie Kiel, and Mark Libell, deputy chief of staff for Sen. Doug Jones.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.