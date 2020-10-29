Veterans to be honored in Florence on November 11

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The annual Veterans Day program ceremony at the Florence-Lauderdale County Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled for November 11, at 11 a.m.
The Veterans Day program will have several events that honor our nation’s veterans for their service in defending our freedom.
The program includes honors to our nation and the laying of a wreath and the playing of Taps to honor our fallen heroes.
Veterans are encouraged to show their pride in having served in our country’s armed forces by wearing their service caps, pints, patches, etc.
The number of attendees is not restricted, but seating will be limited. Standing room will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Social distancing and face masks are required.
The Veterans Day program can be viewed live on the City of Florence Facebook page.
