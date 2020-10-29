Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot

Ala. (WAFF) - There are now only five more days until Election Day, and if you want to have a say in how it turns out, you’ll want to get on the move! Today is the LAST day to apply for an absentee ballot.
Once you’ve applied, you still have just a little time before turning your completed ballot back in. Some ways you can do that include returning it in person by the end of business on Monday, or mailing it in so long as it’s received by noon on Tuesday.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama has already broken every record in state history for absentee voting. Right now, more than 300,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 240,000 have been returned.
So, if you plan to vote by returning an absentee ballot in person, you’ll want to do that soon and get in line early!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.