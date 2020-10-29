RESULTS: AHSAA volleyball tournament results; Plainview in 3A Finals at noon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven volleyball teams from north Alabama competed in Birmingham this week in the AHSAA state tournament. All matches were played at either the Birmingham CrossPlex or nearby Bill Harris Arena.
Quarterfinals were played on Tuesday and Wednesday depending on team classification. Semi-finals followed quarterfinal play.
- 1A: Lindsay Lane lost in the Semi-finals tonight against Bayshore.
- 2A: Hatton forced a fifth set, but lost to the defending state champions.
- 5A: Bayside defeated East Limestone in the 5A quarterfinals.
- 6A: Hazel Green fell short losing in Semi-finals against mountain Brook.
- 6A: Buckhorn forced a fifth set, but lost to Spanish Fort in the quarterfinals.
- 6A: Hartselle advanced to take on Mountain Brook in the 6A state title match.
3A: Fyffe was eliminated by Houston Academy.
3A: Plainview defeated Thomasville in the 3A Quarterfinals. They move on to the Semis against Houston Academy.
3A: Lauderdale County was defeated by Trinity.
4A: Madison County gets the win and advances to the Semis.
4A: Montgomery Academy defeats Westminster Christian.
3A: Plainview defeats Houston Academy to advance to the 3A State Finals! The Finals match is scheduled for noon on Thursday against Trinity.
4A: Madison County falls to Montgomery Academy in the Semis.
6A: Hartselle falls to Mountain Brook in the 6A Finals.
3A: Plainview vs. Trinity - noon
WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather will have coverage from Birmingham as our north Alabama teams play for a chance at a state championship.
