Rainy start today with strong winds from Zeta

The center of Zeta is passing just to our south bringing areas to the east of I-65 periods of heavy rain and gusty winds this morning. Gusts this morning may top 30 to 35 mph at times for areas of northeast Alabama, and may even reach 50-60 mph in extreme cases. That is where the worst of the weather will be for today. A wind advisory is in effect for northeast Alabama until noon today as gusts of 45 mph are possible. Zeta is moving very fast and should actually be out of the Valley by this afternoon as a cold front pushes it to the east. Drier air will wrap around the cold front and clear us out for the afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if we even see a few breaks in the clouds and sunshine! There will also be a few wrap around showers late in the day today. As that happens, our humidity levels will plummet leading to a very cool day on Friday.