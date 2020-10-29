Rainy start today with strong winds from Zeta

Happy Thursday! Hurricane Zeta made landfall yesterday and is bringing us storms this morning.
The center of Zeta is passing just to our south bringing areas to the east of I-65 periods of heavy rain and gusty winds this morning. Gusts this morning may top 30 to 35 mph at times for areas of northeast Alabama, and may even reach 50-60 mph in extreme cases. That is where the worst of the weather will be for today. A wind advisory is in effect for northeast Alabama until noon today as gusts of 45 mph are possible. Zeta is moving very fast and should actually be out of the Valley by this afternoon as a cold front pushes it to the east. Drier air will wrap around the cold front and clear us out for the afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if we even see a few breaks in the clouds and sunshine! There will also be a few wrap around showers late in the day today. As that happens, our humidity levels will plummet leading to a very cool day on Friday.
Friday morning we will feel the cooler temperatures as we will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will still be some lingering clouds, maybe even a sprinkle or two for the early morning hours. Friday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds from the north will be at 10 to 20 mph. Halloween looks great as well with wind from the south at 10-15 mph, sunshine, and highs into the 60s. A second cold front will bring some colder weather into the early parts of next week with morning lows likely in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday!
